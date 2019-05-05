Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
DellaVecchia Funeral Home
211 N. Main St.
Southington, CT
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1059 Flanders Rd.
Rose Marie (Testa) Marchetti, 95, of Southington, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Marchetti.She was born on Oct. 2, 1923 in Southington the daughter of the late John and Marie (Lavorgna) Testa. Prior to her retirement Rose worked in the office at Imperial Springs in Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church.Rose is survived by her sons Nicholas Marchetti and Thomas Marchetti both of Southington, a sister Jane Gabriel of Meriden and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a brother Frank Testa and 2 sisters Florence Harrington and Vincenza Krafcik.The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11 am at St. Dominic Church, 1059 Flanders Rd. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior on Wednesday morning from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
