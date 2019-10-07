|
Rose Marie (Gagliardi) O'Dea, 83, of East Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford. Born in Hartford on October 13, 1935, a beloved daughter of the late Rocco Daniel and Mary Veronica (Sienkiewicz) Gagliardi, she had been a life-long resident of East Hartford. Prior to her retirement, Rose Marie was an English teacher at East Hartford High School for 32 years. She was a co-developer of Seminar in Human Rights and presented workshops on the course both on the national and state level. She received the Doctor Raymond Houle Award in 1987 for her Outstanding Service to the Youth of East Hartford, and was named to Who's Who in American Teachers. She served on many committees and as Assessor of first year teachers for the BEST Program of the State of Connecticut Department of Education. Rose Marie was an active member of the East Hartford Democratic Committee for over 35 years, especially in the First District where she was the former treasurer, vice chairman, and chairman, and was a recipient of the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the First District Democratic Town Committee. She also served on the town Inland/Wetland/Environment Commission for over 20 years. A devout Catholic, Rose Marie was an active and faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. She served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Food Bank Coordinator, usher, member of the Pastoral Council, and a CCD teacher for over 30 years, and wrote the 125th Anniversary History of St. Mary's Church. For all of her efforts and devotion to her church, Rose Marie was a recipient of the prestigious St. Joseph Medal from the Archdiocese of Hartford. Rose Marie was a devoted and proud mother and grandmother to Daniel J. O'Dea and his wife, Elizabeth "Betty", David J. O'Dea and his wife, Annamaria, and Mary-ellen DeLeon all of East Hartford. She also leaves her three cherished grandchildren, Mary Rose and Sean Michael O'Dea, Juliana Rose DeLeon; her pet Cairn Terrier dog, Duffy; and many dear friends, neighbors, and church members. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Roccine Gagliardi and a granddaughter, Maria Magdalena DeLeon both of East Hartford. Funeral service will be Wednesday (October 9th) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Main Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, (Section R-2), Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. At the request of Rose Marie's family, everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning. Relatives and friends may call at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford on Tuesday (October 8th) from 5 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose Marie's name may be made to the North American Martyrs Parish, 15 Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the University of St. Joseph, School for Young Children, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117-2791. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 7, 2019