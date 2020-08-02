1/1
Rose McMullen (Rosie) Crane
McMullen Crane, Rose (Rosie) was granted her wings on July 26, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family that she had touched in a special way throughout her long and very memorable life. Rosie was born on October 7, 1928 in Oglethorpe, GA to the late John and Mary (Fagins) Joiner. Rosie is survived by her daughter and her husband, Elizabeth & Grady Sullivan, brother and his wife, Roosevelt & Mary Joiner, all of Bloomfield CT as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1:00PM at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the McMullen Crane family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
