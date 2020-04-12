Home

Paul Ippolito - Summit Memorial
7 Summit Avenue
Summit, NJ 07901
(908) 273-1367
Rose Perna Lizza Obituary
Rose Perna Lizza, 93, a resident of West Hartford, CT, Summit, NJ, and Paris, France, and a devoted member of the Hartford Bridge Club, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Madison, NJ. A private graveside service was held at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com to send the family condolences and view Rose's complete obituary.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
