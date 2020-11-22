1/
Rose Heim, 93, formerly of Newington and Westbrook, passed away on November 20, 2020. Born in Hartford, she was the daugher of Albert and Mary Olschefski Kumnick. She is survived by her son Bruce and daughter in law Joan, son Joseph and grandson Derek, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Paul and six siblings. It was Rose's wish that there be no calling hours or services. Our family would like to thank the staff at Ingraham Manor for the excellent care they provided Rose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
