Rose (Agostinelli) Sardella of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Louis Sardella passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020. Born November 25, 1929 in Manchester, daughter of the late Assunta & William Agostinelli. She attended local Schools and was a graduate of Manchester High School, Class of 1947. She was employed for many years at a Financial Institution and also Pratt & Whitney, later worked and retired from Traveler's. Rose enjoyed living at the Arbors of Hop Brook, playing Bingo and many other activities. Besides her husband & Parents she was predeceased by a brother Guerino. She leaves a special godson & nephew Robert Cresenzi, Sr. of Broad Brook, CT, his wife Sharon, children Julie Anne, Robert, Jr., her godchild Christina Cresenzi and their families. Also a niece and godchild Susan & husband John. Several other special nieces and nephews, Mary, Carol, Paul, Robert, William and families. Special thanks to Dr. McLaughlin and staff at the Regional Cancer Center and the VNA Association staff, especially Heather. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home on Thursday Sept. 17th from 10-11 a.m. followed by an 11 am Memorial Service, with the Rev. Kevin Cavanaugh Officiating, followed by committal prayers in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040 or the American Cancer Society
. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com