Rose Violet Manganello Beaulieu entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 just ten short weeks after the passing of her beloved husband Joe. Their 70 years of love and devotion for one another was an inspiration to anyone they met. Rose is survived by her four loving daughters, Shirley Lepage of Southington, Marilyn Beaulieu of East Hartford, Debora Fitzgerald and her husband Paul of East Hartford and Donna Rich and her husband Russell of Farmington. Rose was born on April 22, 1928 in East Hartford, CT and would go on to live her entire life in her hometown surrounded by her family. Rose and Joe were married on May 13, 1950 and spent many happy years on Garden Street in East Hartford, sharing their home with Rose's mother and sister, Ann and eventually being blessed with four daughters. In 1970, Rose and Joe moved to Palmer Drive where they would spend the next 50 years in a home and neighborhood they both cherished. Rose also enjoyed the 25 winters she and Joe spent in New Port Richey, Florida where they enjoyed the great weather as well as the many new friends they were fortunate to make. Rose, a devout Catholic, was an active member of Saint Christopher's Parish and took great joy in participating in the Adult Social Club. Rose also enjoyed exercising, whether it be taking walks in the neighborhood or simply her 40 minutes per day on the treadmill. Above all else, Rose cherished her family, nothing would bring her more joy than to have a houseful to feed. In addition to her children and their spouses, Rose leaves her eight loving Grandchildren (Brandon, Michael, Jeffrey, Kathleen, Kevin, Kelly, Kerry and Jason) and one great-grandchild (Paul); who will always remember her home as one full of love, laughter and great food, especially Sunday dinners. Rose is also survived by sister-in-law Lillian Manganello and her many nieces and nephews who she cherished. Rose was pre-deceased by her parents Michael and Nancy (Nicoletta) Manganello as well as her brother (Anthony) and seven sisters (Elizabeth, Ida, Ann, Carmella, Antoinette Margaret and Mary) and their spouses. Her siblings were truly her best friends and we know she is happy to be reunited with them all. All are welcome for a Graveside Service at St Mary's Cemetery on Burnside Ave in East Hartford on Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. We look forward to a time when we can celebrate a memorial Mass with a proper celebration of her life when the Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's name can be made to East Catholic High School, 115 New State Rd, Manchester, CT 06042. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.