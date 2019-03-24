Rose Wodecki, 97, of New Hartford, beloved wife for 67 years of the late Stanley Wodecki, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Simsbury. Born in Poland on July 29, 1921, daughter of the late Piotr and Maria (Kosinski) Jozwin, she was raised in Poland and immigrated to the United States settling in Hartford in 1957. She was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church since moving to the United States and was involved in her daughter's activities while they attended SS. Cyril & Methodius School. Rose loved to cook and made traditional Polish meals every weekend for her family and friends. She leaves two daughters, Mary Wawrzyniak and her husband Jerry Betty Swiniarski and her husband Andrzej of New Hartford; brother, Karol Jozwin of Poland; sisters, Antonina Famulak and Janina Hadrzynska of Poland; four grandchildren, Eric Wawrzyniak, Nichlos Wawrzyniak, Kevin Swiniarski of East Hartland, Christopher Swiniarski and his wife Nicole of Bedford, NH, and seven grandchildren of New Hartford; and seven great-grandchildren, Caribbean Wawrzyniak, Luke, Noah, and Maxwell Swiniarski all of East Hartland, Sara and Samuel Swiniarski of Bedford, NH, and Dominik Day. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Pawlina Sikora and Helena Pendziwilk; and two grandchildren, Michael and Bernadette Wawrzyniak. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 8-9:15 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.southgreenmemorialhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019