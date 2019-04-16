Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Roseann Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roseann "Sue" Mazza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roseann "Sue" Mazza Obituary
Roseann "Sue" (Cafazzo) Mazza, 84, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of 58 years to the late Anthony T. Mazza, entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Bickfords Health Care in Windsor Locks. Born on October 13, 1934 in Hartford, CT.she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Evelyn (Brunette) Cafazzo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren doing various arts and crafts. She enjoyed traveling, camping as well as trips to the casino and bingo on Monday and Thursday nights at the KofC. Her passion was crocheting; she always found pleasure in making things for her children and grandchildren. She loved a good game of cards. Roseann is survived by her 4 children: Steven Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Denise Lawlor of Windsor Locks, Lynn Benis and her husband Jeff of Windsor Locks and Susan Prejsner and her husband Thomas of Chicopee, MA. Roseann is survived by 6 grandchildren: Jason Whelan (Dawn), Cindy Strong (Tim), Eric Whelan, Robert Whelan (Kyla), Piper Prejsner and Andrew Prejsner, 4 great-grandchildren: Joshua Whelan, Chalan Whelan, Emma Strong and Luna Whelan. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Cafazzo and his wife Anna, sisters-in-law: Mary Belvel and Jane Benedetto, her brothers-in-law: John Mazza and Michael Fiore plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St. Windsor Locks. A funeral service for Roseann will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now