Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid's Church at St. Gianna Parish
1088 New Britain Ave
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Rosemarie (Columbo) Betancourt, 89, a lifelong resident of the Elmwood section of West Hartford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children Denise Prattson (Edward) of Wethersfield, Edwin J. Betancourt, Jr. (Donna) of Bristol, Craig Betancourt (Kate) of Farmington, Cynthia Anderson (Dave) of Farmington, and Daniel Bettencourt (Shelley) of West Hartford, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and her beloved grand dog Brady. Rosemarie loved to bake cookies and was an avid organic gardener that generously supplied her family with fresh vegetables all summer. Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, 9:00 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Brigid's Church at St. Gianna Parish, 1088 New Britain Ave, West Hartford. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Relatives and friends are invited to call for visitation on Wednesday, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Rosemarie's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
