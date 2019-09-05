Home

Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Workman's Circle Branch 15 Cemetery
corner of Garden St. and Cleveland Ave.
Hartford, CT
Rosemarie C. Slossberg


1920 - 2019
Rosemarie C. Slossberg, 99, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, September 4 2019, at Riverside Health Care in East Hartford. She was the beloved wife for 63 blissful years, of the late George Slossberg who passed away in 2004. Rosemarie was born on June 29, 1920 in Lynn, MA. She was the daughter of Morris and Tybie Cogan. In later life, she attended MCC in Manchester, where she received an AS in Special Ed. She then taught Remedial Reading in the Manchester public school system. Her interests included gardening, reading, playing bridge, and crocheting afghans for patients at MMH where she was a volunteer for 15 years. She was also a former longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom in Manchester, where she was actively involved in its Sisterhood, Hadassah and Parents of North American Israelis. Rosemarie is survived by four children: Tobey Slossberg Yanai and husband Joe Charlaff of Israel, Stan Slossberg and Joanne Kelly of CT, and Barbara Cooper of NC; four granddaughters: Tahly Flinker and Shanie Yanai of Israel; Dara Slossberg of CT; Amy Cooper of NC and three great grandchildren. A funeral will be graveside on Friday, September 6, at 11:00AM at the Workman's Circle Branch 15 Cemetery, corner of Garden St. and Cleveland Ave., in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . The family expresses a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Riverside Health Care. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
