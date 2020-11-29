1/1
Rosemarie C. Vollinger
1924 - 2020
On November 11th, Rosemarie C Vollinger, beloved wife of John Vollinger, died in the comfort of their home. Rosemarie, born November 18, 1924 to Henry and Ida Sukosky, grew up in East Hartford. The eldest of four, she helped care for her younger brothers and sister. Having met John in the East Hartford community, they corresponded through the 33 months he served in the South Pacific. Upon his return, they married January 1, 1946, and raised their family of three children in East Hartford, where they were founding members of the Faith Lutheran Church. She worked in sales at the downtown G. Fox store and then as a wonderful cook at The Master's School in Simsbury. Rosemarie moved on from East Hartford, to Simsbury, retiring in Sun City Center Florida, and Glastonbury in her seventy four plus years of marriage to John. Her family has grown from sons Gary, Mark and daughter Susan and spouses to six grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, in which she and John took great delight. Her laughter and love shown through for John, her children, grandchildren, friends, and care-givers, to the last days of life expressing her gratitude and love for a full life. When her friends and family can gather again, there will be a celebration of Rosemarie's life. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
