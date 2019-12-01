Home

South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Rosemarie (Regele) Dureiko


1949 - 2019
Rosemarie (Regele) Dureiko Obituary
Rosemarie Dureiko (Regele), age 70, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 after a long battle of ALS. She was born August 10, 1949 in Bamberg, Germany to Anna Schmelzer and Anton Regele. She is survived by siblings Leisel, Ludwig, and predeceased by Eva, Karl, Horst, and Gunther; her husband A. Peter Dureiko; her three sons, Jim Kuca, Richard Kuca, Kevin Dureiko; daughter-in-law's Karen Kuca, Valerie Dureiko; grandchildren Jamie Kuca, Ashleigh Kuca, Mackenzie Minor, Tyler Minor, Benjamin Kuca, Dallas Dureiko; Great grandchildren Logan Estey and Emmeline Minor. Despite Rose's long health battle she was able to uphold such determination, a beaming smile and her undeniable sense of humor. Rose enjoyed her family most importantly but also enjoyed chatting with friends, camping, trips to the casino, among other things. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren know her as "Oma" and they held a special place in her heart. Rose will be remembered mostly for her caring soul and her love for others. Her friends and family have so many wonderful memories to cherish forever. There will be a private service only. The family asks in lieu of flowers for a donation to the ALS foundation at Alsa.org For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
