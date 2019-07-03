|
|
Rosemarie Roldan, 88, of Hartford, loving wife to Santiago Roldan, peacefully passed away, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving devoted family. The Roldan family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Celebration of Rosemarie's Life will be Saturday, July 6th at 10am in Farley-Sullivan. Interment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery (St. Justin Section), 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. To read the full obituary, send a condolence or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019