Rosemary F Horrigan, 92, passed away peacefully at her home at Elim Park in Cheshire, CT on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born Rosemary Ann Fitch in Hamden, CT on May 1, 1926, she was the youngest of eight children of the late Bernard Joseph and Mabel (Roberts) Fitch. She graduated from the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford in 1948, and worked as an RN at the hospital where she met her husband of more than fifty years, Thomas Henry Horrigan, MD of Waterbury, CT. Together they spent more than forty years raising their family in Glastonbury, CT and they also enjoyed many summers and their later years by the shore in Madison, CT. She is survived by her six children: Christine Qazi and her husband Anjum of McLean, VA, Kathleen, of Suffield, CT, Kevin and his wife Anita, of Pawcatuck, CT, Craig and his wife Donna, of Suffield, CT, Michael of Suffield, CT and Lisa and her husband Bob Audette of Thompson, CT, as well as her sister in law Julie (Jupe) Horrigan of Isle La Motte, VT. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews. Rosemary's passions in life were raising her large family, bridge and gardening. She had a practical, no nonsense approach to all three of these endeavors. She was a talented artist and was giving painting lessons to her devoted nieces Ann and Debbie as well as teaching bridge at Elim just a few years ago. She also loved to sing, harmonizing spontaneously when bursting into song with her beloved late sister Annette Donovan. In failing health in recent years, her sense of humor, the kind words of friends at Elim, and her faith sustained her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison, CT. There will be no Public Visiting Hours. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to The Benevolence Fund at Elim Park, 150 Cook Hill Road, Cheshire, CT 06410. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements; for on line condolences, to share a photo or story, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019