Rosemary Dickinson passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 19, 2020 at the age of 88. She was the daughter of Otto Charles and Miriam (Porter) Schauble. Her early childhood was spent in Nutley, New Jersey and later in Mt. Kisco, New York. Following high school, she attended and graduated from Katherine Gibbs School. Her first job was with NBC in Rockefeller Center. She married Thorn Watson Dickinson in 1954 and they moved to Connecticut to start their life together. They lived in Bristol and New Britain before moving to Berlin in 1965. They raised three children prior to Rosemary returning to work. She retired from United Technologies in 1996 from a position as an executive secretary. She did volunteer work for the New Britain Museum of Art for several years. Rosemary loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, and going for walks. She is preceded in death by her husband Thorn, her sister Priscilla and her brother Otto. Rosemary is survived by her son Nathaniel and his wife Antonietta, her son Charles and his wife Deborah Boon, and her daughter Rebecca; three siblings, Barbara Van Audenhove of Wake, VA, Geoffrey and his wife Betty Schauble of Gainesville, FL, and Bruce and his wife Barbara Schauble of CA; a sister-in-law, Ruth Dickinson of Albany NY; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Cemetery in Berlin. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Rosemary with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020