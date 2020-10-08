Rosemary J. (Kehoe) McCarthy of Wethersfield, formerly of Glastonbury, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home with her family. She was the only child of James and Helen (Connor) Kehoe. Raised in Hartford, Rosemary graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy and continued her studies at St. Joseph College (now the University of St. Joseph), both in West Hartford. She married Dennis J. McCarthy of East Hartford and they lived in Glastonbury where they raised their children, James Dennis, Maureen Ann and Stephen Dennis. After raising their family they moved to Wethersfield to enjoy the historic town. Rosemary started her career in the publishing business, first with the Connecticut Law Tribune in Hartford, followed by several small business papers and then joined the new Hartford magazine. When the magazine closed she formed her own company and, together with the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce, began publishing the West Hartford Center Guide annually. With the expansion of Blue Back Square the publication became the Guide to West Hartford The Center & The Square, with its final edition in 2015. Upon the arrival of the Franciscan Friars, Rosemary volunteered her time at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church where she had long been a member. Rosemary enjoyed Mount Saint Joseph Academy reunions over the years and, more recently, their annual luncheons at Rockledge Golf Club in West Hartford. In addition to her husband, Rosemary leaves her son James Dennis McCarthy of Wethersfield, her daughter Maureen McCarthy and husband Alan Schinderman and their sons Connor and Hayden of Chappaqua, NY and her son Stephen Dennis McCarthy and wife Renee and their sons Preston and Parker of West Hartford. The Funeral Mass is private. A graveside service will be on Friday, October 9th at 11:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Glastonbury. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford, CT 06103 to continue their work with all those who rely on their care. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.