It is with overwhelming grief and sadness that we announce the passing of Rosemary (Chiarizio) Landry, (71) of East Hartford, CT. On April 17, 2020 she succumbed to COVID-19 at MMH. She was born 01/22/49 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Michael and Grace (Tibero) Chiarizio.Rosemary was a lighthearted woman who had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. "Rose" will be remembered by her bright smile and open arms when she embraced her family and friends. She will be missed by her sister Estelle Chiarizio of East Hartford, CT, her son Christopher Landry of South Windsor, CT, daughter Sandra and her husband David along with grandchildren Kyle and Nicholas DeBlois of Bolton, CT. Service information please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020