Rosemary Sadosky, "Rose", 64, of Colchester, CT, died quietly in her home Monday, February 25, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Queens, NY on January 12, 1955, a daughter of the late Thomas Butts and Irene Brouillard. She grew up in Sterling, CT and graduated from Plainfield High School. Rose had 30 years' experience in Aerospace Quality Control. Her latest position of Quality Systems Manager was at the Alloy Specialties Inc. in Manchester, CT. Rose loved being a mother, she enjoyed going to the beach, gaming, shopping, and she had a talent for home decorating. She leaves behind her beloved husband Richard; two sons, Michael and Danny Spaulding, both Connecticut; three stepchildren, Daniel and wife Rebecca Sadosky of Raleigh, NC, Laura Sadosky of Manchester, CT and Raelynn McMurtrey of Nevada; two brothers, Bobby and wife Sue Butts and Joe and wife Barbara Butts, all of Colorado; grandchildren, Justin and Jayden Spaulding, Gabrielle and Carrington Sadosky and Jaeden Mathis; and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two siblings, Thomas Butts and Georgette Nash. Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 9th from 2 - 4 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Burial will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation (www.abcf.org).