Rosemary (Flaherty) Sposito, 93, of Newington passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Born in Rochester, PA, she was the daughter of Mary (Keeley) Flaherty and Michael Flaherty. Rosemary lived most of her life in Hartford, where she raised her five children, and later enjoyed living in Old Wethersfield. She worked for the Hartford Board of Education for over twenty-five years in the Personnel Department, retiring in 1992. A loving mother and grandmother, Rosemary was happiest spending time with her family; enjoying dinners where she was always at the center of the laughter, the wine and the chocolate dessert. She was even happier when these dinners were at the beach during an annual vacation with her daughters and grandkids. She was an avid reader and enjoyed mysteries and biographies, loved to listen to music and she rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy. Rosemary was a proud Irish-American and held dear her trips to Ireland where she kissed the Blarney Stone. She never passed on a chance to show her love of Irish music at a good St. Patrick's Day parade and party, doing her own special jig; tapping and singing along. Rosemary leaves her five children to cherish her memories, Joseph Sposito of Glendale, AZ, MaryBeth DelGaudio and her husband Barry Walsh of Newington, Linda Ferrauolo and her husband Cookie of Meriden, Rita Murphy of Newington and her significant other John Jacko, and Michael Sposito and his wife Frances of Winter Garden, FL. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Laura, John and his spouse Poppy, Paul and his wife Jennifer, Matthew and his wife Katie, Christopher and Erin Rose, and her great-grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Layla and Connor. She was close to her extended family including Elfie Sposito, the children and grandchildren of Michael and Frances, and was adored by several nieces and nephews, the children of her beloved sisters who predeceased her: Helen Carcaise, Katherine Linke and Margaret Keegan. She will also be dearly missed by her long-time friends, especially her "luncheon ladies", as well as many others who, despite not being related to her, called her "Mom" and "Nan." A special thank you to the staff at Jefferson House for taking care of her for the year she was there and during this challenging time. A private graveside service will be held at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, and a proper memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson House, Music Program, 1 John Stewart Dr., Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with the family or to send a hug, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.