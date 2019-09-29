Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
1921 Main St
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosetta Coleman Obituary
Rosetta Coleman, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with her family by her side. Rosetta is survived by her three daughters, JoAnne Coleman, Hattie Jones and Marian (Marion) Baldwin. Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Calling Hours 10:00-11:00 am Service 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main St., Hartford, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now