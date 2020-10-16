1/1
Rosetta Marie Lanier
1930 - 2020
Rosetta Lanier 89, of Hartford entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2020 at the Hebrew Home, West Hartford, CT. Born on December 23, 1930 to the late James and Lillian Grimes, she was a lifelong resident of Hartford. She was a devout member of Antioch Baptist church and the Order of the Eastern Star Lady Evans no. 33. She loved to play Pokeno, do crossword puzzles, go to the casino and meet new people during her worldwide travels. Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Darryl Stewart; granddaughter, Sherell (Lionel) Thompson; 7 great-grandchildren;2 great great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Robinson; grandson, Clifton Jefferson; brothers Samuel and Oscar Grimes and sisters Rosella Lucas, Beverly Huff and Dorothy Hill. A memorial service will be held at a later date and loved ones will be notified when this is scheduled.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2020.
