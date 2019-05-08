Home

Ross S. Epstein Obituary
Ross S. Epstein passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida with his loving family by his side. Ross was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 24,1932, and was the son of Solomon and Florence Epstein. After graduating in 1950 from Weaver High School, Ross attended the University of Connecticut and then transferred to the Hartt College of Music where he graduated with a degree in music in 1956. From 1956-1959 he was enlisted in the United States Army and played in the US Army Band. He received his Master of Science degree from Western Connecticut State College in 1969. Ross had spent over 30 years teaching music education in the public school system, initially in Danbury, Connecticut and then in Cheshire, CT at Dodd Junior High School where he established concert, marching and jazz bands. He was also the Department Head for grades 1 - 8. In addition, Ross enjoyed directing community theater orchestras and teaching private music lessons. Ross was the husband of the late Charlotte G. Epstein and leaves three daughters; Alison Giuliano and spouse Gene, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, Lauren Silvey of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Michelle Polychronopoulos and spouse Chris, of Windham, New Hampshire. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Matthew Giuliano, Scott Silvey and Timothy and Olivia Polychronopoulos. He was predeceased by his older brother Alvin Epstein from Dallas, Texas. He resided for the last 8 years in Florida, enjoying his time with his long time companion Helen Freeman. He was a proud volunteer for the Senior Resources Association of Vero Beach for whom he delivered Meals on Wheels. Ross had a passion for classical music, tennis, cruising around in sports cars, photography and spending time with his family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT on May 10, 2019 at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA and Hospice Foundation at 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 or at www.vnatc.com/foundation/waystodonate.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
