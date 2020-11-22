Rowan A. Monington, Sr., 77, of Higganum, husband of the late Linda (Giberson) Monington, died peacefully Sunday November 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany, NY, the son of the late Arthur and May Monington. Prior to his retirement, Rowan worked in Assembly and Test with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and Middletown for over 45 years. In his early years, Rowan greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, and skiing. His greatest joy, however, was his family. As a father of three, he spent countless hours coaching, chauffeuring, and caring for his family. He maintained a tremendous amount of pride for all their accomplishments and kept each of them grounded with his sense of humor. There are more fond memories than can possibly be shared, however, the family time on Martha's Vineyard will be treasured always. Although his health was challenged as time progressed, Rowan was honored and joyed by his beautiful grandchildren. With his mischievous smile, his fist bumps, and love of a good dinner, he has shared his love and appreciation for life's simple pleasures. Papa will be carried in their hearts always. His small, and unified family will hold tremendous gratitude for the opportunity to create memories together vacationing in New Hampshire, and Maine as well as simple family gatherings. His last trip to Boothbay Harbor afforded the whole family quality time for which they are grateful. He never ceased to share his appreciation. What an incredible legacy he leaves in them. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Monington Masi and her husband Paul Masi of Higganum; son, Rowan Monington, Jr. of Haddam; sister, Arlene Mills of FL; grandchildren, Taylor, Ben, Carter, Emily, Hayden, and Jackson. He was predeceased by his son, Todd M. Monington; granddaughter, Amanda Monington. Funeral services are private due to the current Covid 19 status. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Haddam Food Bank, 11 Jail Hill Road, Haddam CT, 06438. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.