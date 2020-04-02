|
|
Roxann "Roxie" Piranian of Hartford, CT passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA, and was the wife of Frederick Piranian. She graduated from Springfield Technical High School, and attended Springfield College. Roxann lived in Hartford since 1946, and was a member of Broadview Community Church, and the Women's Guild of St. George Armenian Church. For many years, she helped her husband run a dry cleaning business, with four "Roxy" stores plus the main plant on Capitol Ave, "Colonial Cleaners." Later, they operated a concession in the "Family Fair Cleaners" in West Hartford until Fred's death, in 1974. Roxann also worked for the Newington Children's Hospital for six years, then worked for the city of Hartford, at the Hartford Housing Authority, for 25 years, until retirement. She is a member of the "Order of the Eastern Stars" and "Daughters of Vartan." She served as Dirouhi and chaplain. Roxie leaves two children, Richard, of Las Vegas, NV, and Judith, and was predeceased by a son, Fred Piranian Jr. She leaves a brother, Leo Romano, of Denver, CO. She was a member of the Seniors of the "Holy Resurrection" of New Britain, and Seniors of St. George Armenian Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. George Armenian Church, 22 White St, Hartford, CT 06114. My mother wrote this obit, but I have to tell you, she was an excellent carpenter, no woman had "home improvement" contracting skills like my mother. She knocked down walls, and tiled bathrooms, which are still standing with compliments from today's contractors. She was truly an Amazon woman, who, (I was told) was fixing our roof, two days after I was born. I asked her if this was true, and she said, "It needed to be fixed!" She admired her father, where she learned her carpentry skills and was very much like him. I don't think there is anyone like her, that exists today.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020