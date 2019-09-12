Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Roxanne D'Aquino


1925 - 2019
Roxanne D'Aquino Obituary
Roxanne D'Aquino of West Hartford, beloved wife of Victor D'Aquino for 68 years, passed away on September 11, 2019 at 93 years of age. Born in Hartford, CT, December 3, 1925, she was pre-deceased by her parents and 7 brothers and sisters, all Hartford natives. During her 35-year career with the State of CT, Roxanne served for much of that time as the executive secretary to the CT State Police Commissioner, and later for a number of years, as personal secretary to CT Medical Examiner, Dr. Henry Lee. In addition to her husband, Victor, survivors include cousins, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and their children, to whom she was a loving and generous aunt. A longtime parishioner of St. Brigid Church, West Hartford, she was a member of the church's Ladies Guild and formerly a member of the Italian-American Junior League. Calling hours are TODAY, (September 12), 4 - 6 p.m., at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, followed on Friday, (September 13), by the funeral mass at 10 a.m. , at St. Brigid Church, New Britain Avenue, West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. In Roxanne's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations to any children's cancer research and treatment center will be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 12, 2019
