Roxanne E. Terry
Roxanne E. Terry, 59, of West Hartford; daughter of the late Celie (Jones) Terry and Douglas Terry of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her sister, Leslie (Terry) Earls. Services will be held privately. Memorial donations in Roxanne's memory may be made to the Celie Terry Prize Scholarship, c/o Hartford Seminary, 77 Sherman St, Hartford, CT 06105 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
