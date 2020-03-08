Home

Roxanne Rich, 69, of Simsbury, beloved wife of Thomas Vicevich, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 31, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of Joann (Rockwell) Rich of Minnesota and the late Willis Rich and had lived in West Palm Beach, FL prior to moving to Simsbury 40 years ago. She was a graduate of Colgate University, received her Masters Degree in Social Work from Simons College and her Juris Doctorate from UCONN. Roxanne was a Social Worker for the City of Newton, MA and the Connecticut Court Clinics. she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her loving husband Thomas, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Orthman of Boston; her brothers, Ron Rich and his wife Tracee and Andy Rich; her grandson, Jack Willis Orthman and two nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Willy Consentino. At Roxanne's wish, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Roxanne's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
