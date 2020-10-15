1/2
Roy A. Williams
Roy Anthony Williams, 66, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Roy leaves to mourn his passing, his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Selena Williams; his sister and brother-in-law, Claudius and Judy (Williams) Major; his little sister, Fay Angel Anderson; his daughter, Fionjae Williams; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His family will receive friends on Monday, October 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, 350 Albany Ave., Hartford. Social distancing will be observed. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown.To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
