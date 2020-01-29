Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary Church
626 Willard Ave
Newington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Delude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Adam Delude Sr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Adam Delude Sr. Obituary
Roy Adam Delude, Sr. 76, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formaly of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2019. He was born to the late Wilfred and Leona (Morrissette) Delude, on January 25, 1943. After high school, Roy was employed at Pratt and Whitney for many years. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his son Roy Adam Delude, Jr. and his children, Drena, Adam, Annaliyah, son Michael Joseph and his children, Cheyenne, Emily, Jenna and Aisha, as well as a niece Kristine Sirotnak and her husband Lee and their children Kyle and Nicole and many cousins. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Wilfred and sister Leona and a cousin James. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest with his parents in West Meadow Cemetery following his mass. Duksa Family Funeral Home at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting his family. To share a memory with Roy's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -