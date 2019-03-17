Roy Albert Campbell, 90, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, with his family by his side. Born in Mandeville, Manchester, Jamaica, WI on June 29, 1928, son of the late Isaac Leopole and Melina Benigna (Plummer) Campbell, he was raised in Mandeville and immigrated to the United States, settling in Hartford in 1970. Roy worked as a carpenter with the Local Carpenter's Union until his retirement in 1991. Roy loved to play dominoes with his family and friends and taught his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play. Most of all, Roy will be remembered as a loving and caring father, and a quiet and humble man. He leaves to mourn his passing, four children, Austin H. Campbell and his wife Patricia of Bloomfield, Sharon F. Campbell of Miami, FL, Marcia N. Campbell of Miami, FL, and Gillian M. Lott of Atlanta, GA; two stepchildren, Trevor E. Murray and his wife Diane of Kingston, Jamaica, and Clover Findlay of Loxahatachee, FL; a brother, Sybert Campbell of Hartford; a sister, Viola Brown of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica; eight grandchildren, Melvin Jimerson of Miami, FL, Elesha Campbell of Bloomfield, Nicolus Campbell of Hartford, Janelle Gonzalez-Brown and her husband Sheldon of Miami, FL, Valencia Hanna and her husband Dustin of Atlanta, GA, Michael Wallace of Miami, FL, Rachel Campbell of Tampa, FL, and Jasmine Rose of Atlanta, GA; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his first and second wives; and six brothers and sisters. His family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Hospital and Companions Forever for their expert care and concern during this difficult time. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary