Roy Lindgren
The family of Roy G. Lindgren, 81, is sad to announce his death on July 23, 2020. Mr. Lindgren was born in New Britain, Ct to the late Kenneth Lindgren and Elizabeth Moore and was a lifetime resident of Old Saybrook, Ct. He graduated from Old Saybrook High School, served in the US Navy and worked at Uarco in Deep River, Ct for more than twenty years. After retirement he was associated with the Clinton Antique Center. He was an avid reader of military and sports history. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan Salldin; his brother, John P. Lindgren and sister-in-law, Doris, of Manchester, NH; and nieces and nephews, Brett, Brian, Linnea, Tristess, John Charles, and William; and many loving grandnieces and grandnephews. He also will be greatly missed by the children who attended his wife's day care program. Burial will be at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Ct. Donations may be made to Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care at https://middlesexhealth.org/donate/make-a-gift Or by calling 860-358-6200

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
