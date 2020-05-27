Roy Sven Pierson, 68, passed away at his home in Manchester, CT on Friday, May 8, 2020. Son of the late Oscar Bror Elvir and Anna Margareta (Benson) Pierson, Sven, as he liked to be known by, was born March 25, 1952 in Hartford, CT. Sven worked for many years in the insurance industry and volunteered his time to helping others. He was an active member at the Church of the Living God in Manchester, and will be greatly missed by its many members whom he considered family. He was a sports fan who enjoyed running and bicycling and followed the NY Yankees and Minnesota Vikings. Sven was extremely proud of his Swedish heritage. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Sven was predeceased by a brother, John C. Pierson; and three sisters, Viola M. Russell, Norma E. Kumitis and Eleanor E. Lang. Sven will be laid to rest with a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. To share a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.