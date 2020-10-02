Roy Thomas Wynne was born on June 27th, 1945, and passed away on August 22nd, 2020, at his home in East Hartford. He retired from the State of Connecticut DAS in 2011. He loved his job and working with his coworkers. He is survived by his 3 grown children, Gine Horne, Brian (Millie) and Michael (Amy); his 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Gabriel, Michael and Andrew; 3 great-grandchildren; his sisters Kathy and Susan; and his loving wife, Lois. Lois loved him very much. He is predeceased by his brother Jack and his sisters Midge and Janice. Roy loved spending time at home and adored his two dogs, Pistol and Jimmie.



