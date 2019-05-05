Roy V. Lawrence (92) went peacefully to his rest on April 24, 2019 at AdventHealth Waterman hospital. Mr. Lawrence was born in Coleysville, Jamaica, to Harold and Chriscel. An avid lover of mathematics, Mr. Lawrence built his career on excellence and earned a reputation for being a tough but caring professor at Hartford High, Bulkeley High, Northern Caribbean University, and UCONN. One of the highlights of his career was his participation in launching the Upward Bound program out of UCONN. Beloved husband of Audrey Lawrence, née Naar, Mr. Lawrence was active in the Adventist church, serving as school board chair, elder, school principal, and sabbath school instructor. Along with his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his daughters: Donna and Janette; sons-in-law: Paul and Densil; sister: Vernor (Sissy); four grandchildren and their spouses; and dear friends. He will be sorely missed by the Umatilla SDA, Faith SDA, and North Street SDA church congregations. His memorial will be held at Umatilla SDA Church in Umatilla, FL on June 2nd, 2019. Viewing will be at 11:00am; the funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, FL. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019