Royce H. Lunt, 88, formerly of Berlin, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida.Royce was born April 7, 1930 in Rockland, Maine to the late Hyman William and Doris Ruth (Knight) Lunt. He graduated from Rockland High School in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served two tours of duty and was a veteran of the Korean War. Royce was a retired aircraft instrument specialist and worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Yale University and United Technologies retiring in 1995. He moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 2002 from Niantic, CT.He married Elsie Buxton in 1956 and was married for 43 years until she died in 1999. He was a former member of the Lions Club of Berlin, CT and former Berlin Little League President and Manager. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, Florida and the Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee for 12 years.Royce is survived by his loving family, his wife, Joan Joy Lunt of Port Charlotte; a son, Scott (Claudia) Lunt of Kensington, CT; two sisters, Shirley Bodman of Bradenton, FL and Jean Curtis of Unionville, CT; and 3 grandchildren, Eric, David and Rebecca.Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain, CT. Burial, with military honors, will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. Please share a memory of Royce with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019