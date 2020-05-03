Ruben Luis Robledo, 67, of Windsor, beloved husband of Margaret Ellen Robledo, died peacefully on Monday April 27, 2020 at a local convalescent home. Ruben was born in New York, NY, on January 17, 1953. Son of the late Perfecto and Conrada (Rosario) Robledo. He grew up in New London, CT. and was a graduate of New London High School. Ruben served with the military in the U.S. Army. He was married to Margaret Burnett on July 11,1987, and together they settled in Windsor. Ruben worked as a social worker for the city of New London and the city of Hartford. He was a kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend; he will be dearly missed. Along with his wife, Margaret of Windsor, he leaves his sons, Samouri T. Burnett of Vernon, Camilo D. Robledo and his wife Clarese of Windsor, and Maceo J. Robledo of Vernon; his sister, Raquel Robledo and her husband Ray Knight of Puerto Rico; his brother, Rene Robledo of MA; and his grandchildren, Kalissa Burnett, Keara Burnett, and Caliyah Robledo. He was predeceased by his brother, Rolando Robledo. Funeral services and burial at the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.