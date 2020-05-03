Ruben Luis Robledo
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Luis Robledo, 67, of Windsor, beloved husband of Margaret Ellen Robledo, died peacefully on Monday April 27, 2020 at a local convalescent home. Ruben was born in New York, NY, on January 17, 1953. Son of the late Perfecto and Conrada (Rosario) Robledo. He grew up in New London, CT. and was a graduate of New London High School. Ruben served with the military in the U.S. Army. He was married to Margaret Burnett on July 11,1987, and together they settled in Windsor. Ruben worked as a social worker for the city of New London and the city of Hartford. He was a kind, caring, loving and devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend; he will be dearly missed. Along with his wife, Margaret of Windsor, he leaves his sons, Samouri T. Burnett of Vernon, Camilo D. Robledo and his wife Clarese of Windsor, and Maceo J. Robledo of Vernon; his sister, Raquel Robledo and her husband Ray Knight of Puerto Rico; his brother, Rene Robledo of MA; and his grandchildren, Kalissa Burnett, Keara Burnett, and Caliyah Robledo. He was predeceased by his brother, Rolando Robledo. Funeral services and burial at the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
State Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved