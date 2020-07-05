1/1
Ruben PEREZ
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Perez, 76, of Rocky Hill, loving husband of 52 years of Maria E Perez, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on July 15, 1943 in Comerio, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Monserrate and Manuela Bermudez Perez. Ruben moved to the United States and worked at a Heublein in Hartford for 30 years. He had a passion for classic cars, gardening, authentic Puerto Rican cooking, and was a self taught and motivated jack of all trades. His most loved attribute was his signature "Perez" humor and making everyone laugh. Ruben was known to be the person that everyone could count on, no questions asked. He was the most giving person, loved the ability to help others, but above all he adored his family. Besides his wife Maria, Ruben leaves behind his cherished children: Gladie Menendez, her husband Luis Menendez, daughters Vanessa and Cristina Menendez of Cromwell; Carolyn DiNardi, son Nicholas DiNardi and daughter Gabriella DiNardi of Rocky Hill; and his beloved son Ruben Perez Jr., late daughter Estrella M Perez, and son Xavier Perez of New Britain. In addition, he leaves behind his many siblings and countless nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To leave a message to the family, please visit: www.desopofuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved