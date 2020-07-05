Ruben Perez, 76, of Rocky Hill, loving husband of 52 years of Maria E Perez, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on July 15, 1943 in Comerio, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Monserrate and Manuela Bermudez Perez. Ruben moved to the United States and worked at a Heublein in Hartford for 30 years. He had a passion for classic cars, gardening, authentic Puerto Rican cooking, and was a self taught and motivated jack of all trades. His most loved attribute was his signature "Perez" humor and making everyone laugh. Ruben was known to be the person that everyone could count on, no questions asked. He was the most giving person, loved the ability to help others, but above all he adored his family. Besides his wife Maria, Ruben leaves behind his cherished children: Gladie Menendez, her husband Luis Menendez, daughters Vanessa and Cristina Menendez of Cromwell; Carolyn DiNardi, son Nicholas DiNardi and daughter Gabriella DiNardi of Rocky Hill; and his beloved son Ruben Perez Jr., late daughter Estrella M Perez, and son Xavier Perez of New Britain. In addition, he leaves behind his many siblings and countless nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. To leave a message to the family, please visit: www.desopofuneralchapel.com