Ruby was born August 24, 1929, and grew up on a dairy farm in Westminster, Maryland. She was the eighth of nine children born to John and Marion Young. She was married to Robert Bechtold, who she met at a square dance, for almost 35 years. They were married in 1950, and he predeceased her in 1985. Ruby was active in 4-H and church, most recently a member of Tolland Congregational Church. She loved music-always a member of the church choir-and sang for many years with the Manchester Orchestra & Chorale. For most of her career she was a secretary in the Manchester (CT) school system-first at Bennet, then at Illing Junior High. She often volunteered to chaperone on school and church trips. She spent summers in Maine running a guest house in Ocean Park. Australia, the Phillipines, San Francisco, the Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone (along with many other national and state parks) were included in her travels. Ruby was also a big sports fan who especially loved to root for her "home town" Baltimore Orioles, her "adopted" UConn Huskies basketball, and the Celtics. She was also the biggest fan around for her children and grandchildren during their school sports and band years. Ruby is survived by her children-James Bechtold, Barbara Peracchio, and Carolyn du Four; grandchildren-Justin Bechtold, Shondra Bechtold, Maraiah Popeleski, Daniel Peracchio, Michael Peracchio, and Christopher Peracchio; and great-grandchildren Elle Bechtold, Ximena Bechtold, Julia Popeleski, Evander Tilley, Chase Peracchio, Sawyer Peracchio, and Zoe Peracchio. Ruby's last years were spent afflicted with Alzheimer's disease but she succumbed to complications of Covid-19 on May 5, 2020. Anyone wishing to remember Ruby, please consider sending a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or by visiting their website at alz.org/.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.