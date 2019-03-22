Home

Ruby Dorothy Douglas, 89, departed this life on February 22, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1929 in Westmoreland, Jamaica to the late Rupert Wilson and Beatrice Young. She was married to Charles Seymour Douglas for 46 years. Ruby was a person who was full of fun and loved her family dearly.She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Errol McFarlane; daughters, Aulet McFarlane and Marcia (Wayne) May; brothers, Harold Comrie and Maurice Anderson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Charles Seymour Douglas; one son, Michael Douglas and one sister, Jasmin Davis.A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Faith Assembly of God, 846 Prospect Avenue, Hartford, CT at 10:00AM with a visitation from 9:00AM – 10:00AM. A repast will follow in the church hall. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Ruby Douglas, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
