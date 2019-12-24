Home

Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruby E. Duguay Obituary
Ruby Edna (Slack) Duguay, 72, of Bristol, wife of the late Gary Dale Duguay, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. Born in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Philena (Christmas) Slack. Ruby was employed at Connecticut Valley Hospital for over twenty years. She loved carnations and shopping but most of all loved her grandchildren. Ruby is survived by three daughters, Leslie Dobrowolski of Bristol, Michelle Rubin and her husband Joel of Bristol and Lisa Johnson and her husband Tim of New Britain; her brother, Carmen "Skip" Slack of Chester; her sister, Mary Kay Albert of Westbrook; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband and parents, Ruby was predeceased by her brother, Clarence "Red" Slack and her dog, Rosie. Family and friends may call on Friday, December 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 24, 2019
