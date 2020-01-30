Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
1010 Slater Road
New Britain, CT
Ruby E. (Penta) Yannello, daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie (Trotta) Penta, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 in her New Britain home. A lifelong New Britain resident, she met her future husband and life partner, N. James Yannello, in the New Britain neighborhood they grew up in. Ruby and James were married for 74 1/2 years until James passed in 2017. Ruby was a homemaker whose family always came first. She demonstrated her dedication to their care and support on a daily basis. Ruby leaves four children, James Yannello and his wife Gail; Jeffrey Yannello; David Yannello and his wife Susan; and Robert Yannello; and three grandchildren, James Yannello II; Todd Yannello; and Derek Yannello. Ruby also leaves her sister Violet Penta and brother Victor Penta, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent and her sisters Lucy and Rose. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday 10 AM at St. Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Road, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at 5 Brookside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492 or to CCARC, Inc. at www.ccarc.com 950 Slater Road New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
