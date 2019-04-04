Ruby I Smith, 81, of Bloomfield, CT passed away on March 27, 2019, with her loving sister, Sheila Walton by her side. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Smith, father Joseph Bell, mother Estella Clarke and brothers Desmond Salmon and Edward Bell. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Keith, sons Dave and Andrew, and daughter Lisa. She leaves behind siblings Windsor, June, Sheila, Pearl, Carlton, Donald, Rose, Aubrey and Janet, daughters in law; Judith Chambers Smith, Denise Smith and Judy Johnson-Smith; host of dear cousins, grand children, other family and friends. Ruby was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, grew up in St. James, and lived the last forty-two years in Bloomfield, CT. She worked as an operator with the Jamaica Telephone Company for many years, for Aetna Insurance Company when she migrated to the USA, and retired from the Rocky Hill Veterans Hospital. She was a long-time member of the Windsor Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6, at 9:00 am, and memorial service at 10:00 am, at The Lodge Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, CT. Internment immediately following in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary