Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Ave
Hartford, CT 06112
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Church of Deliverance
159 Blue Hills Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Moody Richardson


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Moody Richardson Obituary
January 19, 1940 – January 23, 2020 Ruby Moody Richardson 80, beloved wife of George McKinley Richardson peacefully departed this life at home in Waterbury, CT. Ruby was born in Waycross, GA and was a long-time resident of Hartford, CT. Ruby retired from Southern New England Telephone Co. working in several capacities; training, supervision and serving during the State Capital legislative sessions. Ruby was a woman of strong Christian faith and discipleship serving and nurturing others in her dedicated service of intercessory prayers for numerous years. Ruby was predeceased by her father Carthon James Moody and mother Ethel Mae Moody, siblings Christine, Carl, Charles, Vernice and Gregory Moody. Children Debby Ann Richardson, George Michael Richardson and Theresa Richardson Bellamy. She leaves to celebrate her life, children Elaine Richardson, Lorraine (Nathan) Alford (MN), brothers Larry (Lisa) Moody (CA), Randy Moody (NY), grandchildren Serena Bellamy (NC), Christine & Michelle Richardson, great grandchildren, beloved relatives Gladys Hodges, Audrey (Willie) Strums, Tina Ward of CT., Robert (Melinda) Richardson (NC) and a host of nephews, nieces family & friends. Service Friday, February 7, 2020, Christ Church of Deliverance, 159 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112 Family Receiving 10-10:30 - Memorial Service 10:30-11:30
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -