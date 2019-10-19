Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Rudolph A. Benvenuto


1929 - 2019
Rudolph A. Benvenuto Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" A. Benvenuto, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1929, son of the late Peter and Philomena Benvenuto. Rudy is the loving husband of Mary (Notarangelo) Benvenuto of 63 years. He loved spending time with his family, golfing and listening to Frank Sinatra. Besides his wife Mary, Rudy is survived by his son Rudolph Benvenuto and his wife Cheryl of Avon, daughter Paula Marrone and her husband Thomas of Bristol; grandson Michael Rudolph Benvenuto of Avon; brothers Peter, Anthony and Philip Benvenuto; sister Adeline Pappas and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his siblings Joseph, Vito and Leonard Benvenuto, Antoinette Kennedy, Catherine DiPalo and Rose Jennings. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Bristol from 5PM until 7PM. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 8AM, from O'Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to , https://www.stjude.org/donate. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Rudy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
