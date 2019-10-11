Home

Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Rudolph Girandola
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist RC Church
1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd
Allentown, NJ
Rudolph J. Girandola


1926 - 2019
Rudolph J. Girandola Obituary
Rudolph J. Girandola, 93, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was a longtime Allentown, NJ area resident. Rudy is a former newspaper editor, reporter, and sports writer for the Hartford and Trenton Times. He was a teacher and education administrator for twenty-six years and worked in the NJ Department of Education, retiring as Executive Director for New Jersey's oversight of the Federal Vocational Education program. Prior to earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the Jesuit school of Fairfield University, Rudy studied for the Roman Catholic Priesthood at a seminary in Connecticut, and at Saint Bonaventure's in New York. Rudy later went on to publish his life's project, a novel titled The Jade Chalice. Predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Valeria Lucille Brennan Girandola, Rudolph is survived by his six children: Lyle and his wife Kathleen of Princeton Junction, NJ; Christine and her partner, Patrick Monaghan of Allentown, NJ; Phillip of Lawrenceville, NJ; Robert and his wife Christine of Yardley, PA; Neal and his wife Lisa of Freehold, NJ; and David and his wife Kleo of Nyack, NY. Rudolph is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, October 14th at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd., Allentown. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call at his viewing on Sunday, October 13, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2019
