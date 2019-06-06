Rudy C. Wabble, 88, of Rocky Hill, CT passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ruby (Tolleson) Wabble. Born in Hartford on May 18, 1931, he was the son of Albert and Lillian (Champniss) Wabble. He was a Korean War veteran. While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, he met the love of his life, Ruby. They were married for 68 wonderful years. Throughout all those years, especially at the end of his life when he was diagnosed with cancer, his concern was always about her, not himself. They started their family in Arkansas and moved back to CT where they resided the last 60 years. He was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan, Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. His passions were gardening and traveling but above all, spending time with his family. Besides his loving wife Ruby, he leaves his daughter, Deborah Brooks (William), son, Rudy L. Wabble (Sharon), four grandchildren, Bryce Sens (Allison), Brandon Wabble (Delanea), Matthew Wabble (Lauren), Taya Fahey (Jon), and his special great grandson, Jaxson Wabble. He also leaves his sisters, Violet Kettledon and Joan Stearns, brother, Richard Wabble (Donna) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Albert and Spencer. The family would like to thank the nurses at the infusion room at the Infusion Center for taking such good care of him. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. There is a calling hour from 10:00 – 11:00am, just prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at stjude.org/memorial. Condolences can be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.





