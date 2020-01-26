Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Lodge Community Chapel
130 Deerfield Rd
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rupert Finegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rupert Finegan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rupert Finegan Obituary
Rupert George "Captain" Finegan, 78, of Hartford, formerly of Springfield, MA, beloved husband for 50 years to Barbara (McKrieth) Finegan, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Captain was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9-11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rupert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -