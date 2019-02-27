Russell Anthony Brown, aged 55, formerly of Middletown, passed away on February 21, 2019 after a long illness. He was a graduate of Xavier High School and the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He worked most recently as a surveyor's assistant. He was an original member of the Oddfellows Playhouse as well as a member of the Falcons Club. He enjoyed photography and billiards. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan as well as a New York Giants fan. Russell had a kind soul and a generous spirit. He helped anyone in need. He is survived by his parents, George and Kathleen Brown, as well as his sister, Carol Suzdak, and brother, Peter Brown. Funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made to Oddfellows Youth Playhouse, 128 Washington St., Middletown, CT 06457 or Xavier High School, 181 Randolph Rd., Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary