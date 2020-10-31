Russell Alan Davidson, 73, of Columbia, passed unexpectedly at his second home in Maine on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The son of the late Russell L. and Muriel Davidson, he was born in Manchester, CT on July 28, 1947. Beloved husband of high school sweetheart of 53 years, Edith M. Davidson (Barton), graduated RHAM High School, Class of '65. Russ was a master plumber and building inspector for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a lifetime member of the Fin Fur & Feather Club of Chaplin. He had a love for dogs; raised and breed beagles and brittany's. He is survived by his son, Scott and his wife Laura and was devoted to his two grandsons, Cole and Chace who he loved to fish and hunt with; sister Janet Parent and husband Danny, sister-in-law Patricia Plant, brother-in-law Wallace Barton and wife Carol, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brittany Rescues and Beagle Rescues.



